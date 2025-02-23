Suspicious Fire Reduces Three Houses To Ashes In Occupied Srinagar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, three residential houses were gutted in a suspicious, devastating fire that broke out in the Nawabazar area of Srinagar’s old city early Sunday morning, says a report reaching here on Sunday from across the line of control.
According to the report, the fire started in one of the houses around 7:20 AM and quickly spread to two adjacent structures, causing significant damage.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel were not immediately made available because of the lack of swift emergency service.
However, they reached the scene late and managed to contain the flames, preventing further destruction.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is in progress, according to the report.
Residents of the area have urged for delivery of quick relief to the fire affectees.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspicious fire reduces three houses to ashes in occupied Srinagar6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes measures to address issues of journalists, newspapers' owners16 minutes ago
-
Governor grieves on death of Tahir Mehmood16 minutes ago
-
CDA starts renovation of PIMS hospital26 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill 7 Khwarij in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
SU syndicate meets, approves incumbent VC's vision 202526 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 07 criminals26 minutes ago
-
Winter festival highlights youth as drivers of tourism, community development26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team bag SAAF Cross Country Championships title36 minutes ago
-
Japan’s envoy inaugurates Sogetsu Ikebana Spring Exhibition highlighting cultural heritage through ..36 minutes ago
-
Kunan Poshpora tragedy glaring testament to Indain war crimes in occupied Kashmir: APHC leader36 minutes ago
-
RUDA leads environmental initiatives to combat Lahore’s pollution46 minutes ago