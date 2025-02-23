Suspicious fire reduces three houses to ashes in occupied Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, three residential houses were gutted in a suspicious, devastating fire that broke out in the Nawabazar area of Srinagar’s old city early Sunday morning, says a report reaching here on Sunday from across the line of control.

According to the report, the fire started in one of the houses around 7:20 AM and quickly spread to two adjacent structures, causing significant damage.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel were not immediately made available because of the lack of swift emergency service.

However, they reached the scene late and managed to contain the flames, preventing further destruction.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is in progress, according to the report.

Residents of the area have urged for delivery of quick relief to the fire affectees.

