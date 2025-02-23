Open Menu

Suspicious Fire Reduces Three Houses To Ashes In Occupied Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Suspicious fire reduces three houses to ashes in occupied Srinagar

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) In Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, three residential houses were gutted in a suspicious, devastating fire that broke out in the Nawabazar area of Srinagar’s old city early Sunday morning, says a report reaching here on Sunday from across the line of control.

According to the report, the fire started in one of the houses around 7:20 AM and quickly spread to two adjacent structures, causing significant damage.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel were not immediately made available because of the lack of swift emergency service.

However, they reached the scene late and managed to contain the flames, preventing further destruction.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is in progress, according to the report.

Residents of the area have urged for delivery of quick relief to the fire affectees.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on ..

3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February

16 minutes ago
 AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

1 hour ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

2 hours ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

2 hours ago
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

3 hours ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan