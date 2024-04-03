Suspicious Letters Sent To Four LHC Judges Handed Over To CTD: DIG Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi on Wednesday said the suspicious letters sent to four judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had been handed over to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).
Speaking to media persons at the LHC premises, he said investigation was underway while other courts were also put under vigilance to ensure security.
In response to queries, the DIG Operations assured that credible information would be shared with media. He urged them to wait for some time till the completion of process.
Earlier, senior police officials and a forensic team arrived at the LHC after receiving information about the suspicious letters.
Additionally, security at the LHC has been heightened following the incident.
