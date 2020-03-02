Suspicious patient of Corona Virus admitted at PMC Hospital

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A suspicious patient of Corona Virus was admitted at Peoples Medical College Hospital and shifted to Isolation ward for tests in this regard.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commisssioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. He said that the young man Muhammad Luqman Manjotho resident of Qazi Ahmed was admitted at Isolation ward for tests and screening to ascertain if he is involved in the disease.