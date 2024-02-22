SUS&T, AU to provide 100pc scholarships to children of martyr, injured officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sarhad University of Science and Technology (SUS&T) and Abasyn University Peshawar have signed agreement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to provide 100 percent waived off scholarships to children of the martyr and injured police personnel.

According to the agreement, 50 percent discounted scholarships would also be offered to children of serving police personnel by the two universities in all faculties and departments.