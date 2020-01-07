Susta Bazaar to arrange for facilitating of public in Nasirabat: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai chaired a meeting to review arrangement of Susta Bazaar (Cheap) in Nasirabad following on special directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan for provision of facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai chaired a meeting to review arrangement of Susta Bazaar (Cheap) in Nasirabad following on special directives of Chief Secretary Balochistan for provision of facilities.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Ghulam Hussain, Tehsildar Bhadur Khan Khosa, Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Ali Abdullah Sasoli, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Muhammad Bachal Lashari, Agriculture Department Official Maqsood Ali Sasoli and Assistant Commissioner attended the meeting, said press release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad said Susta Bazaar would be set up for provision of affordable goods facilities to public in the area, saying in this regard, stalls including vegetable, meats, edible items, several of goods and utility store to be stalled in the Susta Bazaar.

He also directed Assistant Commissioner that he would monitor Susta Bazaar to review price of edible goods there and should address problems of public and shopkeepers in this context.

He said incumbent provincial government was striving to provide maximum facilities to people at their doorstep, saying such arrangement of Susta Bazaar would deliver direct benefits to people in the area.

DC Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai also urged business men and shopkeepers to cooperate with local administrations regarding Susta Bazaar for interest of people and added all business would be facilitated to set up stalls at the Bazaar by Local administration for welfare of common people in the area.