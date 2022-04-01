UrduPoint.com

Susta Bazaars To Be Set Up In Ramzan Across Balochistan To Facilitate People: Farah Azeem

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Balochistan government spokesman Farah Azeem Shah Friday said the provincial government would set up Susta Bazaars across the province to facilitate with the arrival of Holy Ramzan

She said on special of the directive of the Chief Minister, practical measures were being taken to ensure the quality of flour and control artificial inflation saying that all concerned secretaries and deputy commissioners would be issued instructions to continuously check the prices of food items in the markets and also to contact the traders with the aim to provide felicities to people in the month of Ramzan.

She said that special bazaars would be set up at various places to provide quality food items to the citizens at fixed rates during the Holy month of Ramzan.

If someone is found involved in profiteers, strict action would be taken against them in accordance with the law.

