Sustainable agri practices must to tackle climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

There is a dire need to promote sustainable means to grow food and embrace technological innovations for the national food security already threatened by climate change,scarcity of water and burgeoning population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :There is a dire need to promote sustainable means to grow food and embrace technological innovations for the national food security already threatened by climate change,scarcity of water and burgeoning population.

This was stated by speakers addressing a workshop on 'Sustainable Agriculture' organised by the CropLife Pakistan Association in collaboration with the Agriculture Journalists Association (AJA).The event aimed to highlight importance of sustainable agriculture in the face of numerous challenges to national food security.

Dr. Muhammad Afzal,Executive Director CropLife Pakistan,explained at length the benefits of biotechnology for promoting sustainable agriculture."Biotechnology allows farmers to produce more crops using fewer resources.It has the potential to reshape productivity in Pakistan by addressing both climate change and food security challenges", he reiterated.

Dr. Afzal also pointed out that successive governments maintained a clear policy on biotechnology for the past three decades and invested heavily towards research and development of this technology.

He said Pakistan has 45 biotech institutions, over 500 Phd scientists and numerous ongoing projects across various food and non-food crops. Biotechnology also features prominently as a priority area".

"It is imperative that policymakers provide a stable regulatory and legal framework to facilitate investment and technology transfer and ensure that regulatory decisions are guided by the over-arching policy framework and scientific evidence".

Other speakers highlighted that sustainable agricultural practices involve judicious use of water resources, minimizing soil erosion, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing land utilization.

By combining sustainable agricultural practices with innovative agricultural technologies, Pakistan, with its ever-increasing population, can combat the adverse effects of climate change and ensure food security for generations to come.