Open Menu

Sustainable Agriculture Stressed To Address Food Insecurity

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Sustainable agriculture stressed to address food insecurity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food Convener Shahid Iqbal said on Sunday that growing food insecurity crisis, worsened by climate change, population growth, and sluggish economic progress, would also impact Pakistan.

Talking here to a delegation of industrialists, led by Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain, former vice president of the FPCCI from Vehari, he said timely addressing the hovering threat required immediate, multifaceted action on both domestic and global fronts.

He said, “We must prioritise sustainable agricultural practices.” Investment in climate-resilient crops, modern irrigation systems, and farmer education can enhance productivity and reduce vulnerabilities to extreme weather. He said policymakers should promote crop diversification to decrease dependence on water-intensive staples like wheat and rice, especially using various kinds of vulnerable hybrids seeds of different crops like rice successfully evolved by the Guard Agriculture Research and Services Ltd in 1999, showing excellent yields.

Shahid Imran said strengthening regional and global partnerships is essential. “We can leverage alliances like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to develop collaborative food security frameworks, share resources, and establish early warning systems for climate-related disruptions.” Engaging with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme could bring technical expertise and financial support. He said that addressing post-harvest losses was critical. Improved storage, transportation, and distribution infrastructure could help minimise waste, ensuring more food reaches consumers. Additionally, social safety nets, like subsidised food programmes, could help protect vulnerable populations.

Ensuring inclusive governance and public-private partnerships can create a cohesive strategy for addressing food insecurity. By acting decisively and engaging with the global community, Pakistan could mitigate its food security challenges and contribute to broader regional stability, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Education Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Progress Vehari Sunday From Wheat Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

19 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

20 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

20 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

21 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

22 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

22 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

23 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan