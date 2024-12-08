Sustainable agriculture stressed to address food insecurity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food Convener Shahid Iqbal said on Sunday that growing food insecurity crisis, worsened by climate change, population growth, and sluggish economic progress, would also impact Pakistan.

Talking here to a delegation of industrialists, led by Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain, former vice president of the FPCCI from Vehari, he said timely addressing the hovering threat required immediate, multifaceted action on both domestic and global fronts.

He said, “We must prioritise sustainable agricultural practices.” Investment in climate-resilient crops, modern irrigation systems, and farmer education can enhance productivity and reduce vulnerabilities to extreme weather. He said policymakers should promote crop diversification to decrease dependence on water-intensive staples like wheat and rice, especially using various kinds of vulnerable hybrids seeds of different crops like rice successfully evolved by the Guard Agriculture Research and Services Ltd in 1999, showing excellent yields.

Shahid Imran said strengthening regional and global partnerships is essential. “We can leverage alliances like the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to develop collaborative food security frameworks, share resources, and establish early warning systems for climate-related disruptions.” Engaging with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Food Programme could bring technical expertise and financial support. He said that addressing post-harvest losses was critical. Improved storage, transportation, and distribution infrastructure could help minimise waste, ensuring more food reaches consumers. Additionally, social safety nets, like subsidised food programmes, could help protect vulnerable populations.

Ensuring inclusive governance and public-private partnerships can create a cohesive strategy for addressing food insecurity. By acting decisively and engaging with the global community, Pakistan could mitigate its food security challenges and contribute to broader regional stability, he concluded.