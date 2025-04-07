Open Menu

'Sustainable Development Impossible Without Education'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

'Sustainable development impossible without education'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) No society can achieve sustainable development without educational

and human progress and healthy mother is the guarantee of healthy future

generations.

Special Secretary Health and Population department South Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz

Hussain expressed these views while speaking at a seminar at the BZU here

on Monday.

He stated: "The World Health Day reminds us that health is a fundamental right for every individual,"

adding that the purpose of celebrating the day is to raise awareness about the fundamental

and essential importance of health:

The Punjab government is continuously striving to provide quality medical facilities to people in

remote areas of South Punjab for which comprehensive health reforms have been initiated to implement

the vision of "Healthy Punjab" by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the secretary informed.

Director General Health Services South Punjab, Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, Dean Faculty of food Sciences,

Professor Dr Muhammad Riaz, and Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition Dr Tausif Sultan also addressed the seminar.

Dr Tariq Ismail, Chairman Dr Khurram Afzal, and Nutritionist Dr Saadia from Children’s Hospital Multan

also shared their thoughts.

A large number of students also attended the seminar.

Recent Stories

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

41 minutes ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

1 hour ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

2 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

2 hours ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

2 hours ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

3 hours ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

3 hours ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan