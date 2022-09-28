UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Development In IIoJK Inescapably Linked Only To Kashmir Dispute

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Sustainable development in IIoJK inescapably linked only to Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) , Sep 28 (APP) ::International Action for Peace and Sustainable Development hosted a seminar titled "Right to Development and Sustainable Development Goals" in Geneva late on Tuesday and stressed the importance of an early peaceful resolution of the long-delayed Kashmir conflict.

The speakers of the seminar said that the loft goal of sustainable development in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir would remain elusive unless the dispute of Kashmir was resolved peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The seminar was addressed and attended by prominent political and human rights activists, legal experts, academicians hailing from different parts of the world including Mehmat Sukru Guzel, Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed Shah, Muzamil Ayoob Thakur, Ali Raza Syed, Zaffar Ahmed Qureshi and others, says a message reaching and Released to the media here on Wednesday.

The speakers while tearing apart the Indian government's so-called development narrative in Kashmir in shreds said that it was quite unfortunate that the Indian government has been remorselessly projecting its policy of marginalization, disempowerment of majority community, forced evictions and dispossession of Kashmiris of their lands as a sustainable development in Kashmir.

Terming the Indian government's claims of normalcy and development as a pack of lies, they said the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir belie the Indian government's claims.

They said that the ground reality stands witness to the fact that the situation in the restive region had further deteriorated in the aftermath of 5th August 2019 when the Indian government unilaterally revoked article 370 and 35 of the Indian constitution.

Since the annulment of Kashmir's special status by the BJP government, they said that Kashmiris have been feeling robbed of their political and cultural identity.

Referring to a series of new laws enacted in the state, they said that changing the state's age old, land and domicile laws have opened floodgates for outsiders to settle in the region.

"Kashmiris are being deprived of their resources, jobs and even of their land", they said, adding that under new laws the Indian government had paved a way for the non-Kashmiris to buy land in Kashmir and settle there permanently. They said that it was a disastrous recipe for converting Muslim majority state into a minority.

While on the other they said that the Indian army has been given a free license to declare any area or a piece of land of their choice as "strategic". Under the guise of this newly introduced law, they pointed out that the Indian army was forcibly dispossessing Kashmiris of their properties.

Terming peace and stability as key to promotion of sustainable development, they said that the continued conflict and years-long military occupation have marred the socio-economic development in the region.

They said that sustainable development was inescapably linked to the settlement of the disputes because the Sustainable Development Goals could not be achieved without peace and stability.

Referring to the suffocating situation in the region, they said that people in Kashmir continued to live in a state of fear, chaos and uncertainty. "Civilians are humiliated, traders are being harassed whereas a witch hunt against human rights defenders, religious intellectuals and political activists goes on unabated", they said.

Describing right to education as essential for sustainable development, they said that education remained to be one of the worst hit sectors after the economy and health in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

