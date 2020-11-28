UrduPoint.com
Sustainable Development Of Merged Districts Among Priorities Of Government: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:52 PM

Sustainable development of merged districts among priorities of government: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said that policy recommendations for economic revitalization of new merged districts would help chalking out long term uplift schemes for these areas and create employment opportunities for locals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday said that policy recommendations for economic revitalization of new merged districts would help chalking out long term uplift schemes for these areas and create employment opportunities for locals.

He expressed these views in a ceremony wherein policy recommendation were presented. The ceremony among others was attended by Advisors to the CM Abdul Karim Khan and Ghazan Jamal, UNDP Program Manager Tania Razhek and SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed sustainable development of merged districts top priority of government, saying that available resources would be utilized for the purpose and commitments made to the tribal people would be fulfilled.

Mahmood khan said that merger of tribal districts has been completed in a satisfactory way and now government is focusing accelerated development of these districts adding result oriented steps are being taken to this effect in collaboration with the partner organizations.

He also appreciated the efforts of SMEDA, UNDP and USAID in framing these policy recommendations.

The policy recommendation were finalized by KP Government in collaboration with of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Recommendations focused areas including Economic Infrastructure, Women entrepreneurship, Skills Development and Job placement, Banking and Finance, Investment and Innovation, Marketing and Communication and Regulatory Mechanism.

Main objective of recommendations were aimed at creating a conducive environment for boosting economic and trade activities through enhanced private sector investment in the merged districts.

