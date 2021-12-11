To celebrate International Mountain Day 2021, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Alpine Club of Pakistan and other partner organizations organized a conference 'Sustainable Mountain Tourism' here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :To celebrate International Mountain Day 2021, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Alpine Club of Pakistan and other partner organizations organized a conference 'Sustainable Mountain Tourism' here on Saturday.

This conference was part of celebration of International Mountain Day the theme of International Mountain Day 2021.

In the conference, three sessions were held on the themes of 'Climate Change and its impact on Mountain Environment', 'Sustainable Mountain Tourism in Pakistan' and 'Adventure Tourism in the Mountain Areas of Pakistan' in which the guests speakers shared their expert opinions on the significance of mountains for the wild life and life of humans as well.

The Chief Guest, Minister for Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan addressing the participants said that 'Mountain tourism is a foundation of the local economy, offerings jobs and business possibilities. In mountain locations, the tourism business also contributes to infrastructural development, which offers further economic prospects. We can generate a force to battle poverty in mountainous areas by collaborating with development agencies, civil society, and the commercial sector to lead tourism on a more sustainable route with mountain people." He said that due to prudent policies of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, tourism sector had achieved unprecedented success during this year.

The Minister said that despite of Corona challenges, large number of tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan and other beautiful places in the country.

He said, "At the first step, we revised our tourism policy and grant of trekking permits brought under the tourism ministry. This step helped us accumulating resources that could be utilized for the betterment of locals.

" The Minister said the GB government was working to establish Tourism Authority in Gilgit-Baltistan and for this purpose; legislation was under process in coordination with all the stakeholders.

He informed that a task force was also made for strict monitoring and sustainability of tourists places.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan said the government was also working to promote winter tourism in the province. He said the tourism industry had huge potential to contribute to the economy of the country, therefore, more focused approached was need of the hour.

He informed that the GB government was working to build sustainable infrastructure, and handle the health and security concerns of potential mountaineers, climbers, hikers and the visitors.

Managing Director, PTDC, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana on the occasion said that PTDC organized three-day event on International Mountain Day with the support of Riphah International Uhniversity, Pakistan sports Board, Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan, Pakistan Association of Tour Operators, Islamabad Wildlife Management board and Hashoo group.

He said that Pakistan was ideal for explorers since it had some of the world's highest mountain peaks and a diversified topography that responds to the needs of all types of tourists.

Other speakers said that most severe effects of climate change were being felt in high mountain locations. These effects pose a direct danger to mountain people's lives, livelihoods, and culture.

Mountain tourism is also seeing significant changes. Ecosystem services in high mountain places must be monitored and adaptation options for local populations and visitors must be expanded.

They said that sustainable mountain tourism could help provide new and alternative livelihood opportunities to the people and reduce poverty.