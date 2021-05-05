UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sustainable Development Of Southern Districts, Priority Of Incumbent Government: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Sustainable development of southern districts, priority of incumbent government: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that sustainable development of all the southern districts including Kohat is priority of incumbent provincial government and various projects are in progress to achieve the objective.

He was talking to a delegation of district Kohat led by Chairman Kashmir Committee Sheryar Afridi here at Chief Minister House on Wednesday. MPA Ziaullah Bangash was also present on the occasion.

"Special initiatives are being taken to ensure availability of doctors, allied medical staff and equipments in the hospitals of south districts and to provide state of the art healthcare facilities to people", he said and added that all these efforts would bring positive change and resolve issues of health sector.

The Chief Minister told government was taking concrete steps to address long standing issues of southern district including availability of health facilities, provision of clean drinking water and other basic amenities of life.

He said that unavailability of clean drinking water was a long standing issue of southern region adding that provincial government has identified round about 350 schemes in D.I.Khan , Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat and other areas to resolve the issue of clean drinking water.

He said that work on various projects of gas provision facilities to different localities of Kohat was underway that after completion would resolve gas related problems on permanent basis. Incumbent government was taking result oriented steps under a well devised strategy to resolve public issues and provide relief to people, he added.

He stated that the provincial government was paying special attention to education and health sectors and various projects had been initiated in these sectors including strengthening and rehabilitation of Basic Health Units, revamping of District Headquarter Hospitals, outsourcing of various health care facilities, establishment of new medical colleges, launching of BS program in all degree colleges of the province and starting double shift classes in selected schools across the province.

Mahmood Khan assured delegation that a meeting of concerned departments would be convened after Eid-ul-Fitr to provide funds for timely completion of developmental projects in Kohat.

He also directed board of revenue to take necessary steps to acquire land required for construction of Togh Bala Grid Station in Kohat.

Related Topics

Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Water Kohat Progress Lakki Marwat Tank Gas Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

18 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

18 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

18 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

34 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

34 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.