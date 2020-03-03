UrduPoint.com
Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) To Organize Seminar On Clean, Green Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 02:35 PM

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) to organize seminar on Clean, Green Pakistan

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) would organize a seminar on "Clean and Green Pakistan: Reforming the Waste Management Sector" to highlight the issue and suggest policy measures to help reforms the sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) would organize a seminar on "Clean and Green Pakistan: Reforming the Waste Management Sector" to highlight the issue and suggest policy measures to help reforms the sector.

According to SDPI, in recent years the problem of waste management in the country has taken on a new dimension. The growing population rate, lack of effective waste management systems, political dissonance, lack of public involvement and education have resulted in a crisis which can be seen from Islamabad to Karachi and from Quetta to Gilgit. Ineffective and poor waste management leads to health issues and increasing environmental degradation.

As the country works towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as its stated goal of clean and green Pakistan it has become imperative that steps be taken to improve the existing system.

The panelists including Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, Mohammad Hussnain, Operational Head, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Ms. Sumera Gul, CEO, Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust, Ms. Zoone Hasan Sultan, Environment Programme Lead, Pak Mission Society and Hassaan Sipra, Climate and Environmental Researcher COMSATS University Islamabad.

The panel discussion would be Moderated by Dr. Imran S. Khalid, Research Fellow and Head Climate Change Unit, SDPI.

