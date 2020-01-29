UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sustainable Development Policy Institute To Hold Media Briefing On Launch Of GGTTI Report On Jan 30

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:37 PM

Sustainable Development Policy Institute to hold media briefing on launch of GGTTI Report on Jan 30

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will hold a media briefing on "Launch of the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) Report" on January 30, in Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will hold a media briefing on "Launch of the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) Report" on January 30, in Islamabad.

SDPI official sources told APP that this report was prepared by University of Pennsylvania's Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme (TTCSP), where SDPI ranked among top global think tanks in multiple categories.

They said that on January 30, 2020, across the globe think tanks, civil society organizations, and researchers would launch annual 'Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) report'.

Meanwhile it may be mentioned here that to acknowledge the important contributions and emerging global trends of think tanks worldwide, the University of Pennsylvania acknowledged the important contributions and emerging global trends of think tanks worldwide.

Related Topics

Islamabad Civil Society Tank January May 2019 2020 Media Top

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

22 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

22 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

1 hour ago

Some 20,000 of Syria's Rukban Camp Refugees Left i ..

3 minutes ago

Volkswagen Employees in Beijing to Work From Home ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.