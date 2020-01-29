Sustainable Development Policy Institute to hold media briefing on launch of GGTTI Report on Jan 30

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will hold a media briefing on "Launch of the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) Report" on January 30, in Islamabad.

SDPI official sources told APP that this report was prepared by University of Pennsylvania's Think Tanks and Civil Societies Programme (TTCSP), where SDPI ranked among top global think tanks in multiple categories.

They said that on January 30, 2020, across the globe think tanks, civil society organizations, and researchers would launch annual 'Global Go To Think Tank Index (GGTTI) report'.

Meanwhile it may be mentioned here that to acknowledge the important contributions and emerging global trends of think tanks worldwide, the University of Pennsylvania acknowledged the important contributions and emerging global trends of think tanks worldwide.