Sustainable Development Works To Be Executed For People: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that sustainable development projects will be provided to the residents of District East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has said that sustainable development projects will be provided to the residents of District East.

He said this while inspecting the development works in Union Committees 1, 7, 27, 30 and 31 along with Superintending Engineer Salman Memon, and others, said a statement.

He visited Kashmir Colony, Muhammad Ali Society, area nearby G.O.R flats, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 11, Haji Raza Daulatzai Goth Scheme 33 and Mohammadi Goth.

He directed during the ongoing development works that it should be completed on time.

A briefing was also given on the occasion regarding the development works. It was informed that technical skills including quality are being taken care of in the development works and every effort is being made to ensure that the development process is performed as per priority of the DMC.

On the occasion, traditional gifts of Sindhi and Cap were also presented to them by the local dignitaries.

