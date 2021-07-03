UrduPoint.com
Sustainable Economic Growth To Be Ensured By Achieving Set Targets: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the government would ensure all-inclusive sustainable economic growth in this financial year by achieving all the targets, set for different sectors of the national economy.

In a tweet, he said the coronavirus pandemic had rattled economies across the globe, but it was the leadership and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan that had ensured growth of the Gross Domestic Product by over 4 per cent in Pakistan, besides increasing its people purchasing power from Rs 186,000 to Rs 246,000.

The minister said the international organizations were pointing out 40 per cent hike in the global food prices as the highest increase of decade, but, according to him, the opposition in the country had been doing political point scoring by hiding those facts.

He said the ratio of increase in prices in the country had comparatively been less than of that of the world which had minimal impact on Pakistan.

Edible oil prices in the world's markets had gone up by 124 per cent, maize by 88 per cent, soybeans by 73 per cent, and cereals and milk by 34 per cent, he added.

