UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Economic Growth Witnessed Despite COVID-19 Challenges: Shaukat Tarin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:09 PM

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite COVID-19 challenges: Shaukat Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the sustainable economic growth was witnessed in the country due to prudent policies of the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the sustainable economic growth was witnessed in the country due to prudent policies of the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to gigantic measures taken by the government, the national economy was heading into right direction while increasing the exports of the country was foremost priority of it.

The minister said the incumbent government was focusing on agriculture sector to increase its production of wheat, rice, sugar, pulses and other commodities to make the country self-sufficient in that regard.

He said the current account deficit had reduced in order to further improve, strengthen and stable the country's economy to yield its desirous results. It was prioritizing the development and uplift sectors to bring change in living standard of the common man, he added.

Shaukat Tarin said the prime minister's smart lockdown policy was highly applauded by the world countries. He assured the full cooperation to the business community in the wake of fourth wave of coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to a question, he said the foreign investors were showing keen interest in investment here due to conducive environment being providing by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exports Business Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Man Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia agree to continue Afghan peace ef ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to continue Afghan peace efforts through Troika Plus

2 minutes ago
 Stranded Afghan refugees yearn for new lives abroa ..

Stranded Afghan refugees yearn for new lives abroad

2 minutes ago
 Peaceful, stable Afghanistan imperative for region ..

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan imperative for region: Shafqat

2 minutes ago
 Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

6 minutes ago
 Taliban Set Up Committee on Media Relations

Taliban Set Up Committee on Media Relations

6 minutes ago
 King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by T ..

King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by Tahnoun bin Zayed

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.