Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite COVID-19 challenges: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the sustainable economic growth was witnessed in the country due to prudent policies of the government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to gigantic measures taken by the government, the national economy was heading into right direction while increasing the exports of the country was foremost priority of it.

The minister said the incumbent government was focusing on agriculture sector to increase its production of wheat, rice, sugar, pulses and other commodities to make the country self-sufficient in that regard.

He said the current account deficit had reduced in order to further improve, strengthen and stable the country's economy to yield its desirous results. It was prioritizing the development and uplift sectors to bring change in living standard of the common man, he added.

Shaukat Tarin said the prime minister's smart lockdown policy was highly applauded by the world countries. He assured the full cooperation to the business community in the wake of fourth wave of coronavirus outbreak.

Replying to a question, he said the foreign investors were showing keen interest in investment here due to conducive environment being providing by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.