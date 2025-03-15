Sustainable energy vital for industrial growth : Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has emphasized that sustainable energy solutions are crucial for Pakistan’s future economic and industrial growth.

Talking to the media at Pacific Green Energy (PGE) factory, here on Saturday, he congratulated the PGE factory for its groundbreaking efforts in green energy innovation. He reiterated that China has played a key role in Pakistan’s energy sector, helping the country overcome its power crisis and develop essential infrastructure. However, he criticized the 2018 political transition, stating that it had negatively impacted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and slowed down the industrialization process. He emphasized that consistent policies and long-term economic planning are essential for sustainable development.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal underscored the importance of Business-to-Business (B2B) collaboration in CPEC Phase 2, highlighting that China’s rising labor costs present an opportunity for Pakistan to attract industries and investment. He stressed that Pakistan must focus on industrial relocation and manufacturing growth by leveraging its lower labor costs and skilled workforce.

He urged traders and business communities to adopt global best practices and ensure that “Made in Pakistan” becomes a recognized brand worldwide. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating private sector growth, stating that investment-friendly policies will be introduced to support local and international investors.

The planning minister praised the Green Energy Project, completed with China’s cooperation, and stressed the urgent need to adopt Electric Vehicle (EV) technology.

He noted that EV adoption would help combat environmental challenges, improve transportation efficiency, and reduce fuel dependency.

He reiterated that “Uraan Pakistan” is the roadmap for Pakistan’s economic future, with a strong focus on exports and private sector-led growth. He urged businesses to expand their exports, invest in research and development (R&D), and innovate to remain competitive in international markets.

Talking about the recent Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned the act of terrorism. He reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and stressed that all necessary measures would be taken to eliminate terrorist threats. He announced a $5 billion development package for Balochistan over the next five years, highlighting that the province is set to become a major hub for economic growth. He also pointed out that the Reko Diq mining project would contribute billions of Dollars annually, bringing prosperity to Balochistan and Pakistan as a whole.

On infrastructure development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal confirmed that the ML-1 railway project is on track, with construction set to begin in 2025. He stated that this mega project will enhance trade, logistics, and regional connectivity, making Pakistan a key transit hub. He also assured that the National Action Plan (NAP) is being fully implemented, reaffirming the government’s commitment to security, stability, and economic progress.

To a question, he said that Pakistan is ready to take off with industrial growth, infrastructure development, and an aggressive focus on exports. He urged businesses, investors, and policymakers to work together to strengthen the economy and build a prosperous Pakistan.