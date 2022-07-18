UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Growth Not Possible Without Addressing Increasing Population Issue: Qadir

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Sustainable growth not possible without addressing increasing population issue: Qadir

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said addressing the issues related to the increasing population was the need of the hour to promote sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said addressing the issues related to the increasing population was the need of the hour to promote sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

Addressing a seminar on the occasion of World Population Day, the minister said the government was committed to check the increasing population in the country by implementing global obligations for addressing poverty, health problems, illiteracy, and violation of human rights.

He said the government had given top priority to the subject of population and its development in order to address the matters related to the country's population inclusively.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would take every step possible to fulfill its international commitments and implement the National Action Plan on population while taking all stakeholders and implementing partners on board.

The minister highlighted the need for raising awareness about family planning among the citizens to control the exponentially rising population of Pakistan.

He urged the provincial governments, civil society organizations, and the private sector to join hands with the Federal Government to advance the agenda of population and development in the country.

He said the World Population Day was annually observed on July 11 and added that the resolution of population-related issues was possible by narrowing the gap between alarming disparities and biases in gender, age, disability, and class.

He said it was delighting that Pakistan and other member countries of the United Nations were commemorating World Population Day, an annual event since 1989, to highlight the significance of population-related matters and issues.

He said the theme of World Population Day 2022 "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all � Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all" was pertinent as in November 2022, the world population would reach the 8 billion mark.

He said there was a need to work together very closely to achieve teh Agenda 2030 by anticipating and understanding the way the population was changing. "This is possible if we develop unique responses based on data to mitigate potentially negative effects to fully harness the opportunities that also come with demographic change."

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World United Nations Civil Society July November Family Event All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar ..

Prime Minister grieved over death toll in Rahimyar Khan tragedy

24 seconds ago
 Russian Language Center to Reopen in Ecuador in Au ..

Russian Language Center to Reopen in Ecuador in Autumn - Russian Ambassador

25 seconds ago
 Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Air ..

Delta Air Lines to Purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft - Statement

26 seconds ago
 EU Allots $3.5Bln to Finance Estonia's Economic De ..

EU Allots $3.5Bln to Finance Estonia's Economic Development, Green Transition - ..

30 seconds ago
 TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

41 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.