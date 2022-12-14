UrduPoint.com

Sustainable, Heat Protecting Houses To Be Built On RUDA's Land

Published December 14, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting with British construction and management companies Altair Management Company and Trellis Housing Finance limited on sustainable housing society took place at Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) head office here on Wednesday.

According to the details, RUDA will provide 300 acres of land upon which sustainable, environment friendly housing society to be built.

Executive Director Smart Cities Usman Naeem briefed about the RUDA projects like WWTP (wastewater treatment), W2E (waste-to-energy) and River Training Works including different investment opportunities.

During the meeting, Trellis company Director Ms Emma Ahmad briefed about the modern method of construction that provides heat protecting houses using renewable energy.

"These houses are going to be suitable for middle and lower income public with renewable energy facilities like solar panels and water recycling mechanism," said Emma.

The CEO RUDA said, "We are focusing on providing people with affordable housing structures that comprises of 60 per cent of our population." People need to understand the climate change issues and how severely urbanisation is putting our lives at risk, he added. This concept was going to be a massive change to our environment," the CEO said.

The meeting was chaired by CEO RUDA Imran Amin. Senior officials from RUDA and Altair, Trellis companies were also present.

