Sustainable Kashmir solution possible through UN resolutions' implementation: Gohar Ijaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minster for Interior and Commerce Dr Gohar Ijaz on Monday said that a sustainable solution to the Kashmir issue was possible only by implementing the United Nations resolutions and providing the Kashmiris their right to an impartial and independent referendum.

The minister, in his message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, said the brave people of Kashmir had been struggling for their right to self-determination for the last 76 years.

He said on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was celebrated like every year in support of the Kashmiris' continuous struggle, the entire Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and pay homage to their sacrifices for freedom.

Dr Ijaz Gohar said as per the UN Security Council's resolutions, Pakistan would continue its unwavering support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

He said that after the illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Indian brutalities in the occupied Valley had increased and the Indian Supreme Court's decision of December 11, 2023 was a step forward to depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

The international community should to play an active role in stopping worst human rights abuses in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the minister added.