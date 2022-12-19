UrduPoint.com

Sustainable Peace In Province Vital For Prosperous Pakistan, PBF Balochistan Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Sustainable peace in province vital for prosperous Pakistan, PBF Balochistan chairman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Businesses Forum Balochistan Chapter, Daroo Khan Achakzai on Monday said the province had a high concentration of natural resources, including oil, coal, gold, copper and gas reserves, and it provided a vital link to connect the country with Central Asian Republics and a number of other countries in the Indian Ocean for trade and economic activities.

Addressing members of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), he said, "Because of our own weaknesses and mistakes, we have yet not been able to fully exploit this potential".

He said that General Syed Asim Munir since assuming the office of Chief of Army Staff, had been visiting important places, which indicated his priorities and efforts to uphold peace and security in the country.

"During a visit to Quetta and Turbat, the army chief vowed that every effort would be made for security and safety of the people of Balochistan ensuring peaceful environment for its socio-economic development", he added.

"Given its geo-strategic and geo-economic importance, Pakistan's prosperous future is linked with Balochistan".

He further said the launch of CPEC had provided an opportunity to move in that direction, but still a lot more needed to be done to bring into use the province's immense treasures in the form of natural resources.

"We have no doubt in saying that hostile elements were still operating in the province and they must be chased out of the land, and apprehended at the earliest.

"Sustainable peace will only come in the province by resolving long standing issues and grievances of the Baloch people. A serious effort needs to be made on part of Federal government, so that our people could not be further exploited by the enemies of Pakistan", Achakzai stated.

PBF Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani suggested that a Grand Dialogue involving Baloch leadership should be held where a road map should be worked out for Balochistan's development.

"This road map must show sincerity of purpose and commitment on part of government to address grievances of Balochistan people", she added.

"Time has come to undo the negligence and mistakes of past and move forward with a spirit of unity to ensure a bright future for every region of Pakistan", Durrani said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Quetta Army Oil Visit Road CPEC Chaman Turbat Chamber Gas Gold Commerce Government Industry Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

10 minutes ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

21 minutes ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

49 minutes ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.