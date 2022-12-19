Sustainable peace in province vital for prosperous Pakistan, PBF Balochistan chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Businesses Forum Balochistan Chapter, Daroo Khan Achakzai on Monday said the province had a high concentration of natural resources, including oil, coal, gold, copper and gas reserves, and it provided a vital link to connect the country with Central Asian Republics and a number of other countries in the Indian Ocean for trade and economic activities.

Addressing members of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), he said, "Because of our own weaknesses and mistakes, we have yet not been able to fully exploit this potential".

He said that General Syed Asim Munir since assuming the office of Chief of Army Staff, had been visiting important places, which indicated his priorities and efforts to uphold peace and security in the country.

"During a visit to Quetta and Turbat, the army chief vowed that every effort would be made for security and safety of the people of Balochistan ensuring peaceful environment for its socio-economic development", he added.

"Given its geo-strategic and geo-economic importance, Pakistan's prosperous future is linked with Balochistan".

He further said the launch of CPEC had provided an opportunity to move in that direction, but still a lot more needed to be done to bring into use the province's immense treasures in the form of natural resources.

"We have no doubt in saying that hostile elements were still operating in the province and they must be chased out of the land, and apprehended at the earliest.

"Sustainable peace will only come in the province by resolving long standing issues and grievances of the Baloch people. A serious effort needs to be made on part of Federal government, so that our people could not be further exploited by the enemies of Pakistan", Achakzai stated.

PBF Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani suggested that a Grand Dialogue involving Baloch leadership should be held where a road map should be worked out for Balochistan's development.

"This road map must show sincerity of purpose and commitment on part of government to address grievances of Balochistan people", she added.

"Time has come to undo the negligence and mistakes of past and move forward with a spirit of unity to ensure a bright future for every region of Pakistan", Durrani said.