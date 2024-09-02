Sustainable relief provision to commoners is top priority. Ihsan Afzal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Monday said that the government

was making efforts to provide relief to the people in the energy sector.

Talking to a private news channel he said that a High Profile Committee was formulated to better tackle the issues of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Rana said that whether it was the matter of debt profiling of Chinese IPPs or the audit of other IPPs, the committee was looking into it profoundly.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) continued to sabotage the reputation of the country by doing international lobbying for personal interests.