Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday said that a sustainable solution to public problems was possible with the establishment of good governance.

He said that the Chief Minister's Secretariat was the highest administrative office of the province, the sanctity of which was to be protected by all officers saying that he wanted to establish efficient service delivery system through speedy execution of government affairs.

He expressed these views while addressing an introductory meeting with the officers of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Balochistan Chief Minister said that active, competent and dedicated officers were our greatest pride, all levels of which would be encouraged.

However, the officers who are unable to play active role should determine the route for themselves, we have to work non-stop for the service of the people and the province, and sacrifice our peace and comfort for the welfare and convenience of the people, he said.

CM Bugti stated that no compromise on corruption was acceptable and there would be a zero tolerance policy on corruption, saying that corruption and irregularities at any level could not be acceptable those involved to be held accountable and no concessions would be made.

He said that he wanted to establish an effective system of governance by promoting an effective system of transparency and accountability at all levels.

He directed immediate redressal of public complaints related to governance and general problems being faced by the people from the government departments by activating the Chief Minister Complaint Cell.

He said that in all departments of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, competence would be the main criteria instead of individual preference.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary Rashid Razak gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the administrative offices of the CM Secretariat and the administrative responsibilities of various departments.

He reiterated the commitment that the vision and policy of Chief Minister Bugti to achieve the set goals, all the officers of the CM Secretariat would use their best abilities.