Sustainable textile indispensable to save environment: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has said sustainable textile has become indispensable to save the environment for future generations.

Addressing the 6th International Conference on Sustainable Textile organized by the Faisalabad campus of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), he said that consumers were becoming more conscious about environment and hence buyers have to honour their sentiments to sell their products. He said that about a decade ago, sustainability was only a buzzword but now its impacts were very much visible.

He said that realizing the importance of sustainability, a compliance cell had been established at the ministerial level. He also introduced the FCCI and said that it is the most vibrant and proactive chamber that has 9,000 members belonging to more than 100 sectors and subsectors. He also thanked Dr Muhammad Mohsin, Chairman Textile Engineering Department, UET, and other organizers for inviting textile experts from all over the world to the conference.