Sustainable tourism activities to provide better environment: Murtaza Abbasi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Barrister Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday said that sustainable tourism activities would provide a better environment to the upcoming generations.

Addressing a meeting during his visit to the office of the Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Orakzai, here on Friday, he said that due to tourism spots and pleasant weather, KP was blessed with valleys with a paradise feel and directed the tourism department to further accelerate the pace of the promotion of and development of the sector.

During the visit, Advisor to KP caretaker CM on Culture and Tourism Zafar Mahmood also accompanied the federal minister. Besides Tahir Orakzai other officers were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting held in the Conference Room of the Tourism Department, the federal minister was given a detailed briefing regarding tourism sector projects at Saidu Sharif, Miandum, Kalam, Besham, Chitral, Booni and rest houses at Bumboriat, closure of chairlift, hotels, buildings and properties of the tourism department in Malakand Division.

The federal minister directed for provision of all basic facilities to tourists during all seasons.

Speaking on this occasion, Advisor to KP CM Zafar Mahmood said that hurdles in the promotion of tourism would not be tolerated in any circumstances and directed for the utilization of all available resources in this regard.

