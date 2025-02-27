Sustainable water solutions key to resilient cities: Experts

Experts at a workshop on Thursday recommended for sustainable water management practices and nature-based solutions (NBS) to build resilient and liveable urban centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Experts at a workshop on Thursday recommended for sustainable water management practices and nature-based solutions (NBS) to build resilient and liveable urban centers.

The workshop titled *‘Water-Sensitive Principles and Practices for Resilient and Liveable Cities in Pakistan’*, organized by WWF-Pakistan under the Australia-Pakistan Water Security Initiative (APWASI), supported by the Australian Government.

They said rapid urbanization and climate change have placed immense pressure on water resources in Pakistan’s cities, leading to severe challenges in access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

The event brought together policymakers, civil society representatives, and national and international experts to discuss innovative water management strategies and governance mechanisms.

The workshop emphasized the need for integrated approaches to address water scarcity, flooding, and deteriorating water quality in urban areas.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, underscored the urgency of the situation. “Pakistan’s urban centers are facing increasing climate risks due to rapid urbanization and changing climate patterns. Many people in cities live below the poverty line, with limited access to clean water, sanitation, and basic services,” he said.

Khan emphasized the importance of nature-based solutions, integrated water management, and cross-sector collaboration to enhance urban resilience and improve community well-being.

Nicole Guihot, Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Water is a precious resource – on this we all agree. We must continue to find ways to become more climate-resilient as our populations and living conditions change.

The workshop showcased best practices in urban water management, drawing lessons from Australia’s Water-Sensitive Cities (WSCs) concept. This nature-based approach focuses on holistic management of the water cycle to make cities liveable, resilient, sustainable, and productive.

Key solutions include rain gardens, green spaces, community-based wastewater management, aquifer recharge zones, and rainwater harvesting.

Sadar Khan Zimri, Director General of Islamabad Water, praised the efforts of WWF-Pakistan and the Australian Government. “This initiative, implemented in disadvantaged communities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, will serve as a model for other cities in Pakistan, demonstrating how urban areas can efficiently manage water resources and build climate resilience,” he said.

A panel discussion explored opportunities to integrate WSC principles into Pakistan’s policy framework.

Panelists included Prof. Tony Wong from Monash University, Dr. Masood Arshad of WWF-Pakistan, Ghazala Chanar from the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, and Anna Balance from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

They emphasized the need for policy interventions and cross-sector collaboration to achieve sustainable urban water management.

Through APWASI, WWF-Pakistan has been working to enhance water security in marginalized communities such as Farash Town in Islamabad and James Town in Rawalpindi. The initiative focuses on inclusive development, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their abilities, has access to essential water resources, decision-making, and learning opportunities.