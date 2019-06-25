UrduPoint.com
Sustained Law Enforcement Actions, Operations Helped Promote Economic Activities In Country: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:23 AM

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan Monday said that sustained law enforcement actions and operations by Pakistani security forces had not only ensured domestic peace but also helped provide impetus to the economic activities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan Monday said that sustained law enforcement actions and operations by Pakistani security forces had not only ensured domestic peace but also helped provide impetus to the economic activities in the country.

Speaking at an event at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the ambassador presented Pakistan's point of view on a wide range of issues in his replies to the various questions asked by the moderator as well as the audience, said a press release received here.

The conversation was moderated by Dr. George Perkovich, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Chair and Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie.

Describing the convergences between Pakistan and the US in various areas, most importantly Afghanistan, the ambassador said that Pakistan deeply valued and wished to further strengthen its long standing relationship with the United States.

He stated that the robust engagement between the two countries had served common interests in the past and would continue to guide the future course for mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

He also highlighted Pakistan's role in and continued efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the wider South Asian region.

The ambassador also briefed the audience on the government of Pakistan's policies for economic revival and Pakistan's promotion as an attractive investment and tourist destination.

