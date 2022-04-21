UrduPoint.com

Sustained Pak -US Engagement Vital For Peace, Development: Khar

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday underscored that Pakistan and the United States had a longstanding and broad-based relationship.

She that sustained engagement between the two countries was vital to promote peace, development, and security in the region and beyond.

The minister welcomed US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who called on her, a press release said.

The minister of state called for a constructive engagement of the international community to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US forces on August 15, 2021.

Hina Khar also underscored the need to deepen engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan.

She stressed the need to keep the interests of the most vulnerable segments of society into consideration.

The MoS appreciated the strong voice that Congresswoman Ilhan had raised against the Indian atrocities in IIOJK and for the people of Palestine.

She underscored that in today's environment, it was important to stand up for universal values and human rights, and let that not be clouded by geo-political interests.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar thanked the minister of state for the hospitality extended to the delegation during their visit. Acknowledging the importance of Pakistan-US bilateral relations, she agreed that historically, both Pakistan and the United States had benefited whenever the two countries worked together and promised to further cement the ties.

