Sustained Participation Of Women In Workforce Need Of An Hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Published October 28, 2024

Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday highlighted the need for sustained participation of women in the workforce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday highlighted the need for sustained participation of women in the workforce.

Addressing a convocation ceremony at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), the minister encouraged young women to be change agents in transforming the narrative around women in STEM fields.

He extended heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing that the graduates' success was a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the nurturing environment at NUST. The federal minister encouraged the graduates to make wise choices.

He shared his insights on resilience, the importance of action, and the need for lifelong learning in a rapidly evolving world.

He urged the graduates to embrace continuous self-improvement, reminding them that their actions would shape not just their own futures but also the destiny of Pakistan.

In closing remarks, the federal minister called on the graduates to restore belief in the nation and uphold the values that define Pakistan.

The graduation ceremony ended with a resounding sense of hope and optimism for the future, as the Class of 2024 stepped forward to embrace their new roles as the nation's future leaders.

In the ceremony, degrees were awarded to Post Graduate (Ph.D) and Undergraduate (BS) level students.

The event was attended by Secretary MoST Mr.Sajid Baloch, Lt Gen Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI(M), Rector NUST, members of the NUST community, parents and family members.

