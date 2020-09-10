HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) on Thursday staged a protest rally to condemn the arrest and humiliation of a faculty member by the Anti-Corruption Department over some unproven allegations.

The participants of the rally, led by Prof. Naik Muhammad Shaikh, chanted slogans against ACE for arresting Prof. Asghar Ali Hakro, the only accused arrested out of 68 persons nominated in the corruption case. Addressing the rally, SUTA office bearers termed it injustice with the teaching community as all main accused including Vice Chancellor Prof.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat were discharging their duties freely but only a teacher who was falsely implicated in the case had been put behind bars. They warned that if university teacher Asghar Ali Hakro had not been released they would not attend classes after opening of the varsity. Prof. Naik Muhammad Shaikh demanded of the Chief Justice Sindh High Court to conduct transparent inquiry of the corruption case and issue immediate release order of the detained innocent teacher.