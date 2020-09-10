UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SUTA Condemns Teacher's Detention By ACE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

SUTA condemns teacher's detention by ACE

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) on Thursday staged a protest rally to condemn the arrest and humiliation of a faculty member by the Anti-Corruption Department over some unproven allegations.

The participants of the rally, led by Prof. Naik Muhammad Shaikh, chanted slogans against ACE for arresting Prof. Asghar Ali Hakro, the only accused arrested out of 68 persons nominated in the corruption case.  Addressing the rally, SUTA office bearers termed it injustice with the teaching community as all main accused including Vice Chancellor Prof.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat were discharging their duties freely but only a teacher who was falsely implicated in the case had been put behind bars.  They warned that if university teacher Asghar Ali Hakro had not been released they would not attend classes after opening of the varsity.   Prof. Naik Muhammad Shaikh demanded of the Chief Justice Sindh High Court to conduct transparent inquiry of the corruption case and issue immediate release order of the detained innocent teacher.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Justice Corruption Protest Sindh High Court All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

6 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

51 minutes ago

Over Half of World's Tourist Destinations Easing C ..

37 seconds ago

Indian, Argentinian Foreign Ministries Held Online ..

38 seconds ago

Vaccine still possible this year, despite trial pa ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.