SUTA delegation calls on Sindh University Vice Chancellor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) Monday called on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat to express profound gratitude for his positive response to their demands.

The delegation was headed by Secretary SUTA Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh with two other members Dr. Aqeel Ahmed Bhutto and Dr. Shahid Hussain Shaikh on board, the university spokesman informed.

Exchanging views on the occasion, Dr. Burfat said that University of Sindh was lucky to have the best, most qualified, positive and highly dedicated faculty.

The VC maintained that he believed in solution of all issues through mutual trust, positive approach and honest dialogue.

He hoped that both management and teachers would continue such mutual cooperation to make the varsity one of the finest institution of higher learning in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to affably find solution to remaining minor issues including examination committee reservations over allocation of duties in annual examinations through an open line of communication.

The Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and Controller of Examinations (Annual) Ghulam Murtaza Siyal were also present on the occasion.