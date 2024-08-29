SUTC postpones screening tests for teaching assistant positions due to adverse weather conditions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In the light of recent heavy monsoon rains and adverse weather conditions, the Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) has postponed the written and screening tests for the posts of teaching assistants in various disciplines at the Allama I.I. Kazi Campus, Jamshoro and its constituent campuses across Sindh.

According to Director SUTC Dr.

Aftab Chandio, the rescheduled tests will now take place on September 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the SUTC, Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Allama I.I. Kazi Campus, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The postponed tests were scheduled to be held for the positions of teaching in disciplines like Data Science at the Faculty of Engineering & Technology, English Literature and English Linguistics at the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) at Sindh University Campus, Naushehro Feroz and business Administration at Sindh University Campus, Naushehro Feroz.