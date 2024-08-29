- Home
- Pakistan
- SUTC postpones screening tests for teaching assistant positions due to adverse weather conditions
SUTC Postpones Screening Tests For Teaching Assistant Positions Due To Adverse Weather Conditions
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) In the light of recent heavy monsoon rains and adverse weather conditions, the Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) has postponed the written and screening tests for the posts of teaching assistants in various disciplines at the Allama I.I. Kazi Campus, Jamshoro and its constituent campuses across Sindh.
According to Director SUTC Dr.
Aftab Chandio, the rescheduled tests will now take place on September 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM at the SUTC, Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Allama I.I. Kazi Campus, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.
The postponed tests were scheduled to be held for the positions of teaching in disciplines like Data Science at the Faculty of Engineering & Technology, English Literature and English Linguistics at the Institute of English Language and Literature (IELL) at Sindh University Campus, Naushehro Feroz and business Administration at Sindh University Campus, Naushehro Feroz.
Recent Stories
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO for early restoration of power supply in Hyderabad region35 seconds ago
-
Human trafficker held11 minutes ago
-
KMU Strengthens Support for Afghan Students11 minutes ago
-
MPA from Bahawalpur appointed parliamentary secretary20 minutes ago
-
Police’s two officials transferred20 minutes ago
-
12 arrested for overcharging in ICT's vegetable market crackdown21 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects drainage of rain water in Jam Sahib21 minutes ago
-
Milan university students’ delegation meets PM’s Climate Aide Romina Khurshid Alam31 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured in attempt to escape from police custody31 minutes ago
-
CPO holds ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ to address grievances of citizens41 minutes ago
-
Fishermen, Coastal residents cautioned as cyclone approaches: Meteorologist41 minutes ago