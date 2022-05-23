UrduPoint.com

SUTC Releases List Of Applicants Applied For Post Of Assistant Lineman In HESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:09 PM

SUTC releases list of applicants applied for post of Assistant Lineman in HESCO

The Director of Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) Dr. Aftab Chandio Monday informed that SUTC has issued the provisional lost of eligible and ineligible candidates who applied for the post of Assistant Lineman in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Director of Sindh University Testing Center (SUTC) Dr. Aftab Chandio Monday informed that SUTC has issued the provisional lost of eligible and ineligible candidates who applied for the post of Assistant Lineman in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

The list has been released after completing the scrutiny of applications submitted by the applicants for above stated posts, he said and added that the interested persons can view the list on varsity's website sutc.usindh.edu.pk/hesco.

The Director advised the applicants to upload their remaining certificates or submit their objections if there were any by May 27, 2022 after which the applications of objections would not be entertained.

He said that the model questions alongwith the answer copy has also been uploaded on the above mentioned link in order to provide complete guidance to the candidates enabling them to pass the written test.

