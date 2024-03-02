'Suthra Punjab' Campaign Begins In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain inaugurated the "Suthra Punjab" campaign.
During the month-long campaign, cleanliness will be ensured indiscriminately in urban and rural areas of Sialkot district.
He said that a quick response score was formulated under the supervision of Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) to redress the complaints of citizens regarding sanitation.
He said that complaints would be redressed on a daily basis. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration to make the clean Punjab campaign a success and throw waste at designated places.
The DC said that according to the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the focus will be not only on cleanliness but also on other services of the local government, including streetlights, maintenance of filtration plants for supplying clean drinking water and broken manholes and their covers.
CEO SWMC Kashif Nawaz Randhawa was also present on this occasion. Later, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, SWM workers also held an awareness walk.
