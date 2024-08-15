Open Menu

"Suthra Punjab” Campaign Continues To Focus Rural Cleanliness: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:48 PM

"Suthra Punjab” campaign continues to focus rural cleanliness: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Thursday that government's “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing successfully ensuring best cleanliness arrangements at all rural areas of the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Thursday that government's “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing successfully ensuring best cleanliness arrangements at all rural areas of the district.

During his visit to review ongoing cleanliness operation at union council 28, Chopar Hata, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants best cleanliness facilities for rural areas that are in practice in urban areas.

He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing on a daily basis.

He said that cleanliness and sewerage issues of rural areas were being resolved on priority adding that the officers have been directed to display duty roster and cleanliness plan at every union council in the district. He said that special teams have been formed at union council level for recovery of expenses.

The DC maintained that three sanitary workers and one loader-rickshaw have been made available at each union council for “Suthra Punjab” campaign.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Visit Muhammad Ali All Government Best

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

51 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan