"Suthra Punjab” Campaign Continues To Focus Rural Cleanliness: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Thursday that government's “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing successfully ensuring best cleanliness arrangements at all rural areas of the district
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Thursday that government's “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing successfully ensuring best cleanliness arrangements at all rural areas of the district.
During his visit to review ongoing cleanliness operation at union council 28, Chopar Hata, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants best cleanliness facilities for rural areas that are in practice in urban areas.
He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing on a daily basis.
He said that cleanliness and sewerage issues of rural areas were being resolved on priority adding that the officers have been directed to display duty roster and cleanliness plan at every union council in the district. He said that special teams have been formed at union council level for recovery of expenses.
The DC maintained that three sanitary workers and one loader-rickshaw have been made available at each union council for “Suthra Punjab” campaign.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles10 minutes ago
-
BITT highlights achievements of various personalities10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 38 kg drugs; arrests eight accused40 minutes ago
-
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz51 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan observed1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 489,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs1 hour ago
-
UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:1 hour ago
-
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)1 hour ago
-
Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise2 hours ago
-
Tarar condoles Mudassar Rajput's mother's demise2 hours ago
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD2 hours ago