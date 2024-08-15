"Suthra Punjab” campaign continues to focus rural cleanliness: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Thursday that government's “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing successfully ensuring best cleanliness arrangements at all rural areas of the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said on Thursday that government's “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing successfully ensuring best cleanliness arrangements at all rural areas of the district.

During his visit to review ongoing cleanliness operation at union council 28, Chopar Hata, the deputy commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants best cleanliness facilities for rural areas that are in practice in urban areas.

He said that as per directives of the provincial government, the “Suthra Punjab” campaign was continuing on a daily basis.

He said that cleanliness and sewerage issues of rural areas were being resolved on priority adding that the officers have been directed to display duty roster and cleanliness plan at every union council in the district. He said that special teams have been formed at union council level for recovery of expenses.

The DC maintained that three sanitary workers and one loader-rickshaw have been made available at each union council for “Suthra Punjab” campaign.

