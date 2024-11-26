‘Suthra’ Punjab; Outsourcing Of Sanitation System In Progress For Four UCs
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The outsourcing of the cleanliness and sanitation system under the ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme is in progress in four Union Councils (UCs) and zero waste would be ensured in cities and villages through, the ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme.
According to a district administration spokesman, the ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme was launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab and it is a gift for the people.
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company is taking solid steps regarding ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme, he added.
The environmental friendly sustainable measures are being taken under ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme, he informed.
All the required resources are being provided by the Punjab Government, after which there should be no problem in ensuring 100 percent cleanliness.
He said that outsourcing cleanliness and sanitation systems in rural areas would ensure manual, and mechanical sweeping, waste collection, drain cleaning and waste disposal. Local government departments would monitor the outsourcing system digitally, he said.
The monitoring would include biometric attendance, vehicle tracking management system, vehicle weighing at dumping site, digital monitoring of the fleet and container clearance through geo-tagging and prompt resolution of the complaints, he informed.
At the district level, a control room under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners is being built in the Deputy Commissioners's Office and in each Tehsil, he said adding, to ensure full participation of the public in the sanitation system, an App ‘Saaf Rawalpindi’ and a toll-free number 1139 have been launched.
The citizens could register their complaints for which the contractor would be given two to three hours to resolve them, he added.
So far, 17 Union Councils (UCs) across the division have been outsourced for the ‘Suthra’ Punjab programme.
Under the outsourcing of the sanitation system in four UCs pre-qualification has been completed.
The UCs which have completed the outsourcing process would enter the first operational phase before December 1, he informed.
The sanitation system would become operational in UCs where outsourcing is in process and a target of January 1, 2025, has been set in this regard.
