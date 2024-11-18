Suthra Punjab Programme in Sialkot reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Punjab Land Revenue Record Authority Chairman Tariq Subhani on Monday said the Solid

Waste Management Company (SWMC) had started cleaning in urban areas

of seven tehsils of Sialkot and Narowal.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the Suthra Punjab Programme

at the DC's office here.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance

and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima,

CO Municipal Corporation Malik Afzal, Senior Operations Manager SWMC Mujahid Maqbool,

ADLG Jalil Bhatti and SDO Bilal Ahmed were also present.

He said monitoring would be ensured at all levels to ensure a success of the programme

and weekly field visits would be conducted.