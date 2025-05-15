‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ Ongoing With Zero Waste Targets In Rural, Urban Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under the CM Suthra Punjab Programme, the cleanliness campaign is ongoing in the division with the target of zero waste in rural as well as urban areas.
The work of the waste management company and contractors is being monitored in all four districts—Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad of the division.
In this regard, the Commissioner Maryam Khan reviewed the campaign during her visit to the Garh Maharaja, as area of Ahmedpur Sial Tehsil, district Jhang. Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder accompanied her.
The commissioner said that the Suthra Punjab programme was a good initiative of the Punjab government.
She warned that negligence by the workers and their seniors during the campaign will not be tolerated.
She said that Assistant Commissioners would be responsible to monitor the cleanliness work at union council level on a daily basis.
