Suthra Punjab Programme Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap(Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Tuesday morning reached Ghulam Muhammadabad to review the implementation of the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’.

He went to different blocks and narrow streets and checked cleanliness and the performance of waste workers in uniform.

He directed the contractor for improvement in cleanliness, removing garbage and clearing open plots and other places of heaps of rubbish and collection of garbage by visiting door to door. The DC also met citizens and inquired about the initiative.

