Suthra Punjab Programme Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:43 PM
Deputy Commissioner Cap(Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Tuesday morning reached Ghulam Muhammadabad to review the implementation of the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Cap(Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Tuesday morning reached Ghulam Muhammadabad to review the implementation of the ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’.
He went to different blocks and narrow streets and checked cleanliness and the performance of waste workers in uniform.
He directed the contractor for improvement in cleanliness, removing garbage and clearing open plots and other places of heaps of rubbish and collection of garbage by visiting door to door. The DC also met citizens and inquired about the initiative.
Recent Stories
WHO regrets United States’ announcement of intent to withdraw
Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs mee ..
Lawyers call on City Police Officer
PBIT engages with Jeanologia to advance sustainable solutions for Pakistan’s S ..
Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University
Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements
Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Constables
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suthra Punjab programme reviewed3 minutes ago
-
EPA makes uniform mandatory for field officers3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmad Bharth chairs meeting of Ring Road co ..3 minutes ago
-
Lawyers call on City Police Officer4 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh holds awareness workshop at IBA University11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crack down on anti social elements11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police bid farewell to retiring Head Constables11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Barrage Rehabilitation Work in Full Swing20 minutes ago
-
SALU Khairpur Inaugurates two state-of-art science laboratories20 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals19 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain & Japanese Ambassador commit to strengthen Pak-Japan ties20 minutes ago
-
Technical Advisory Group on polio eradication meets20 minutes ago