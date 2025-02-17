Suthra Punjab Programme reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Local

Government Zeeshan Rafiq to review the Suthra Punjab Programme tehsil-wise.

Work done so far in four districts of Lahore division came under consideration.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and concerned

contractors participated in the meeting.

CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Babar Sahib Din briefed the provincial

minister about the performance in 12 tehsils, while contractors of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura

and Kasur informed about targets and challenges.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said a phase review of all waste management

companies was being conducted. "The people’s full trust in the Suthra Punjab Programme is

an honour for us", he observed.

The provincial minister took notice of non-fulfillment of targets in some areas of Nankana Sahib

and directed to reach all rural areas within a week. "Equal sanitation facilities should be provided

in cities and villages", he vowed.

He said that action should be taken on complaints within the stipulated time and pictorial evidence

should be sent to control room.