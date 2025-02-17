Suthra Punjab Programme Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Minister for Local
Government Zeeshan Rafiq to review the Suthra Punjab Programme tehsil-wise.
Work done so far in four districts of Lahore division came under consideration.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and concerned
contractors participated in the meeting.
CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Babar Sahib Din briefed the provincial
minister about the performance in 12 tehsils, while contractors of Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura
and Kasur informed about targets and challenges.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said a phase review of all waste management
companies was being conducted. "The people’s full trust in the Suthra Punjab Programme is
an honour for us", he observed.
The provincial minister took notice of non-fulfillment of targets in some areas of Nankana Sahib
and directed to reach all rural areas within a week. "Equal sanitation facilities should be provided
in cities and villages", he vowed.
He said that action should be taken on complaints within the stipulated time and pictorial evidence
should be sent to control room.
Recent Stories
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suthra Punjab Programme reviewed6 minutes ago
-
Five persons injured in altercation6 minutes ago
-
PTI’s internal rift, corruption hindering provincial governance: Governor KP16 minutes ago
-
National Police Academy to be upgraded on modern lines: Interior Minister16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 84 properties, demolishes several structures26 minutes ago
-
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval39 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting53 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance56 minutes ago
-
ACS emphasizes agriculture’s role in South Punjab’s development1 hour ago
-
Drug peddler killed in encounter2 hours ago
-
Three profiteers held:2 hours ago
-
25 shops sealed, Illegal structures demolished over encroachment:2 hours ago