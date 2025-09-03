Open Menu

Suthra Punjab Programme’s Workers Actively Participating In Relief Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed has said that it is the national and moral responsibility of all of us to help and rehabilitate the flood victims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company Rauf Ahmed has said that it is the national and moral responsibility of all of us to help and rehabilitate the flood victims.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, workers of Suthra Punjab Programme are actively participating in the ongoing flood activities in the affected districts of River Ravi and River Chenab.

He said that the best sanitation arrangements are being ensured at the relief camps set up by the administration in the areas of Chiniot, Jhang, Bhuwana, Lalian, Tandlianwala, Kamalia and Pir Mahal.

The CEO said that waste containers have been placed at all the relief camps while the staff has been deployed in day and night shifts. In addition, the machinery of Suthra Punjab Programme is also being used to shift the flood victims to safe places. Loader vehicles have also been provided for the transportation of people, livestock and household items, he said.

