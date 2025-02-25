'Suthra Punjab Project' Continues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Officer Solid Waste Management Company Sargodha Rana Shahid Imran said the
project to make Sargodha zero-waste city under the'Suthra Punjab Project’ is in
full swing.
He said this while addressing the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry
office on Tuesday.
Shahid Imran emphasized the significance of the project which covers the sanitation
of an area with a population of 1.7 million.
He assured that positive results would be visible within three months, with streets being cleaned
using mechanical sweeping and washing machines.
Earlier, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Clean & Green Pakistan Mian Aftab
urged traders, industrialists, and citizens to take shared responsibility for maintaining
a clean environment.
Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum praised
the efforts of the company and assured of full cooperation in achieving a cleaner and
healthier city.
Recent Stories
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Suthra Punjab Project' continues6 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, kites recovered6 minutes ago
-
Five injured as roof caves in6 minutes ago
-
Value addition by processing mushrooms into pickles boost market demand in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Five injured in roof collapse16 minutes ago
-
Six held with 300 kites16 minutes ago
-
Heavy machinery used to demolish encroachment26 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant26 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations26 minutes ago
-
PCP provides fruit cart to physically disabled Hafiz-e-Quran26 minutes ago
-
ICAO training instructors course conducted at CATI Hyderabad26 minutes ago
-
District administration continues anti-encroachment operation26 minutes ago