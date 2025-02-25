Open Menu

'Suthra Punjab Project' Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM

'Suthra Punjab Project' continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Officer Solid Waste Management Company Sargodha Rana Shahid Imran said the

project to make Sargodha zero-waste city under the'Suthra Punjab Project’ is in

full swing.

He said this while addressing the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry

office on Tuesday.

Shahid Imran emphasized the significance of the project which covers the sanitation

of an area with a population of 1.7 million.

He assured that positive results would be visible within three months, with streets being cleaned

using mechanical sweeping and washing machines.

Earlier, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Clean & Green Pakistan Mian Aftab

urged traders, industrialists, and citizens to take shared responsibility for maintaining

a clean environment.

Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum praised

the efforts of the company and assured of full cooperation in achieving a cleaner and

healthier city.

Recent Stories

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of U ..

UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee

1 minute ago
 Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings f ..

Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films

2 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral

11 minutes ago
 159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing cal ..

159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony ..

Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..

18 minutes ago
 Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge me ..

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..

36 minutes ago
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT ..

EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group

46 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Y ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..

46 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts wo ..

Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million

46 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan