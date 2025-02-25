'Suthra Punjab Project' continues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Chief Officer Solid Waste Management Company Sargodha Rana Shahid Imran said the

project to make Sargodha zero-waste city under the'Suthra Punjab Project’ is in

full swing.

He said this while addressing the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry

office on Tuesday.

Shahid Imran emphasized the significance of the project which covers the sanitation

of an area with a population of 1.7 million.

He assured that positive results would be visible within three months, with streets being cleaned

using mechanical sweeping and washing machines.

Earlier, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Clean & Green Pakistan Mian Aftab

urged traders, industrialists, and citizens to take shared responsibility for maintaining

a clean environment.

Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum praised

the efforts of the company and assured of full cooperation in achieving a cleaner and

healthier city.