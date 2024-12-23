‘Suthra Punjab Project' set to transform sanitation, public health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq said on Thursday that the "Suthra Punjab Project" aims to transform the province's sanitation system with a sustainable and inclusive approach.

Speaking to ptv news, he said that the initiative focuses on improving cleanliness standards, creating job opportunities, and ensuring citizen participation in maintaining urban and rural hygiene.

The minister said that the project is designed to be self-sustainable, with a fair and minimal fee structure to ensure its smooth operation.

He revealed that the Chief Minister has approved a partial-based funding model, wherein the government will bear 50% of the costs while the remaining 50% will be collected as nominal fees from households.

“For small households, the monthly fee starts as low as Rs. 200, which is negligible compared to the high-quality services being offered,” he stated.

Minister further explained that the fee structure is progressive and considerate of household size and location, with reduced or no charges for rural areas. This approach ensures that the initiative remains accessible to all citizens while generating funds to sustain operations.

Highlighting the project’s features, the minister said it includes door-to-door waste collection, cleaning of streets, drains, and roads, as well as efficient waste transportation to designated dumping sites.

"Nearly 25,000 new vehicles and machinery, 90% of which will be locally manufactured, will be deployed, benefiting local industries and creating thousands of indirect jobs," he added.

The project also incorporates a digital component, with an innovative mobile app allowing citizens to report sanitation issues and provide feedback. Dumping sites have been established in every Tehsil, with more planned to meet growing demand.

Addressing the importance of social responsibility, Minister stressed the need for behavioral changes among citizens to complement government efforts.

“When the government fulfills its responsibility, citizens must also play their part. Cleanliness is a shared social responsibility,” he said, urging parents and educators to instill this value in the younger generation.

On the topic of sustainable funding, the minister assured that sufficient funds have been allocated for the initiative to prevent any operational disruptions. He clarified, "The Punjab government ensures the availability of funds for every significant initiative, leaving no room for delays or setbacks due to financial constraints."

The minister also hinted at upcoming projects to address liquid waste management and improve sanitation in both urban and rural areas.

For the first time, specialized machinery will be provided to rural areas to tackle drainage and sanitation challenges effectively, he said.

Minister said that the government was committed to uplift the quality of life in Punjab through improved sanitation standards, citizen engagement, and sustainable practices.

This initiative will not only enhance cleanliness but also boost the overall living conditions and public health across the province, he added.