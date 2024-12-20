“Suthra Punjab” To Transform Sanitation System Of Province: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday that the “Suthra Punjab Project” is a major initiative to overhaul the province's sanitation system.
Speaking to ptv news, he said that the Chief Minister Punjab was focus on improving cleanliness standards.
“This is a comprehensive plan to address gaps in urban and rural sanitation. For the first time in history of the province, the required workforce and resources will be fully aligned with waste generation needs,” he said.
He further said that the project aims to provide over 100,000 jobs, with recruitment starting within the next two months. Nearly 25,000 new vehicles and machinery will be added to the system and 90% of which will be locally manufactured, benefiting the local industry and creating thousands of indirect job opportunities, he added.
Highlighting the key features of the project, he said that include door-to-door waste collection, cleaning of streets, drains, and roads and efficient waste transportation to designated dumping sites. Minister further said that dumping sites have been established in every tehsil, with more planned in high-demand areas.
Furthermore, an innovative mobile app will also be launched, allowing citizens to provide feedback and report issues directly, he said.
He urged citizens, parents, and educators to play their role in fostering a culture of cleanliness, calling it a shared social responsibility.
“This initiative will not only improve sanitation but also uplift the quality of life across Punjab,” he added.
Recent Stories
Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors since opening in 2 ..
RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow
Department of Community Development revisits life skills training programmes
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..
Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University
DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ
UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with great enthusiasm, devotion2 minutes ago
-
“Suthra Punjab” to transform sanitation system of province: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Palestine: President2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday with full zeal and fervor2 minutes ago
-
Massive reforms underway to transform Power sector: Awais Leghari2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding establishing IT hubs in Colleges52 minutes ago
-
Saudi Shura Council delegation visited PCCR52 minutes ago
-
Pehchan Pakistan prize distribution ceremony held52 minutes ago
-
A high level delegation from Saudi Council visit PCCR1 hour ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending D-8 Summit in Cairo1 hour ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital sees significant improvement in healthcare services: MS1 hour ago
-
NPC organizes Christmas program for Christian members1 hour ago