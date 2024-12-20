“Suthra Punjab” to transform sanitation system of province: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday that the “Suthra Punjab Project” is a major initiative to overhaul the province's sanitation system.

Speaking to ptv news, he said that the Chief Minister Punjab was focus on improving cleanliness standards.

“This is a comprehensive plan to address gaps in urban and rural sanitation. For the first time in history of the province, the required workforce and resources will be fully aligned with waste generation needs,” he said.

He further said that the project aims to provide over 100,000 jobs, with recruitment starting within the next two months. Nearly 25,000 new vehicles and machinery will be added to the system and 90% of which will be locally manufactured, benefiting the local industry and creating thousands of indirect job opportunities, he added.

Highlighting the key features of the project, he said that include door-to-door waste collection, cleaning of streets, drains, and roads and efficient waste transportation to designated dumping sites. Minister further said that dumping sites have been established in every tehsil, with more planned in high-demand areas.

Furthermore, an innovative mobile app will also be launched, allowing citizens to provide feedback and report issues directly, he said.

He urged citizens, parents, and educators to play their role in fostering a culture of cleanliness, calling it a shared social responsibility.

“This initiative will not only improve sanitation but also uplift the quality of life across Punjab,” he added.