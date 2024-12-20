Open Menu

“Suthra Punjab” To Transform Sanitation System Of Province: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM

“Suthra Punjab” to transform sanitation system of province: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq on Thursday that the “Suthra Punjab Project” is a major initiative to overhaul the province's sanitation system.

Speaking to ptv news, he said that the Chief Minister Punjab was focus on improving cleanliness standards.

“This is a comprehensive plan to address gaps in urban and rural sanitation. For the first time in history of the province, the required workforce and resources will be fully aligned with waste generation needs,” he said.

He further said that the project aims to provide over 100,000 jobs, with recruitment starting within the next two months. Nearly 25,000 new vehicles and machinery will be added to the system and 90% of which will be locally manufactured, benefiting the local industry and creating thousands of indirect job opportunities, he added.

Highlighting the key features of the project, he said that include door-to-door waste collection, cleaning of streets, drains, and roads and efficient waste transportation to designated dumping sites. Minister further said that dumping sites have been established in every tehsil, with more planned in high-demand areas.

Furthermore, an innovative mobile app will also be launched, allowing citizens to provide feedback and report issues directly, he said.

He urged citizens, parents, and educators to play their role in fostering a culture of cleanliness, calling it a shared social responsibility.

“This initiative will not only improve sanitation but also uplift the quality of life across Punjab,” he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Mobile Vehicles Job Government Industry PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 milli ..

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors since opening in 2 ..

12 minutes ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through success ..

RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow

42 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development revisits life ..

Department of Community Development revisits life skills training programmes

42 minutes ago
 Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

2 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

2 hours ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

3 hours ago
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

3 hours ago
 DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

4 hours ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan