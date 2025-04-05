Suthra Punjab Vision Being Implemented
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision of 'Suthra Punjab' is being
implemented in letter and spirit.
According to the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) sources here on Friday,
the operation teams of the company were working in field round-the-clock to ensure the best
cleanliness in the city.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that more than 5,000 waste containers
were being cleared on daily basis besides carrying out mechanical sweeping of more
than 800 km roads.
He said that mechanical washing was being conducted on more than 100 km roads while
cleanliness of 272 bus stops and 'Lari Ada' were also also being ensured.
All-out resources were being utilized to provide neat and clean environment to Lahorites,
he added.
