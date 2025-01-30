'Suthra Punjab' vision ongoing successfully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of 'Suthra Punjab' is ongoing successfully and all-out efforts are being made in this regard.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, the company inaugurated door-to-door waste collection services in UC-148. The event was attended by Provincial Minister Health Khawaja Salman Rafique and LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din as special guests.

Khawaja Salman said, “A clean environment is essential for a healthy life and we are tirelessly working to ensure that sanitation services." He said that under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and with the supervision of Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafique, Secretary Local Government Mian Shakeel and LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din cleanliness initiatives were actively being implemented across every tehsil, village and union council in Punjab.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that over 50 union councils in the city had already started door-to-door waste collection with 8 to 10 loader rickshaws deployed in each UC.

He further said that two new UCs were being added daily, aiming to cover all 274 union councils in Lahore.

During the event, the attendees applauded LWMC’s sanitation teams for their dedicated efforts in maintaining cleanliness across the province. The newly launched waste collection service had also been extended to Butt Chowk, Tajpura Scheme, Babri Mosque, Ameer-ud-Din Park, Sunday Bazaar Point and Ali Chowk with LWMC rickshaw teams now deployed in Umair Ali Road, Ayaz Town, Tanveer Abad, Habib Kibriya Mosque, Jamal Mustafa Park and Bismillah Park.