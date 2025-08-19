Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur

Standing crops spread over hundreds of acres have been inundated in Bahawalpur following a breach in the Zamindara bank of the Sutlej River

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Standing crops spread over hundreds of acres have been inundated in Bahawalpur following a breach in the Zamindara bank of the Sutlej River.

Reports indicate that the breach occurred in the Zamindara bank in the Dera Bakha area, a suburb of Bahawalpur city, causing flash floods to enter the fields.

“Flash floods from the Sutlej River have inundated standing crops in areas including Dera Bakha, Lala Dera, Taragarh, and Mari Qasim Shah,” official sources said.

The affected crops include maize, cotton, and others, which have been significantly damaged due to the floods.

Officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, and the Deputy Commissioner’s Office confirmed that rescue teams and machinery have been dispatched to the affected areas, and rescue operations are underway.

No loss of life has been reported so far; however, several houses have sustained damage due to the flash floods.