Open Menu

Sutlej Flood: Gauge Level Declines By Two Feet Beneath Empress Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Sutlej Flood: Gauge level declines by two feet beneath Empress Bridge

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Flood water level has been witnessed continuing to recede in Sutlej river as gauge level beneath Emperss Bridge on Sutlej river in Bahawalpur declined by two feet.

The official sources in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 have contended that Sutlej river is flowing at low level flood from moderate flood level during last 24 hours.

They said that gauge level beneath Empress bridge had surged to 13.6 feet which has now declined to 10.2 feet.

Meanwhile, the district management has initiated survey to collect data about flood-affected families to provide them with financial assistance. Revenue and other relevant departments have been assigned task to collect and compile data in this regard.

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..

22 minutes ago
 ADIA publishes 2024 Review

ADIA publishes 2024 Review

52 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vic ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AE ..

Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum ope ..

UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of Wor ..

UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..

2 hours ago
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab W ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Princ ..

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..

3 hours ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

3 hours ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan