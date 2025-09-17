Sutlej Flood: Gauge Level Declines By Two Feet Beneath Empress Bridge
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Flood water level has been witnessed continuing to recede in Sutlej river as gauge level beneath Emperss Bridge on Sutlej river in Bahawalpur declined by two feet.
The official sources in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 have contended that Sutlej river is flowing at low level flood from moderate flood level during last 24 hours.
They said that gauge level beneath Empress bridge had surged to 13.6 feet which has now declined to 10.2 feet.
Meanwhile, the district management has initiated survey to collect data about flood-affected families to provide them with financial assistance. Revenue and other relevant departments have been assigned task to collect and compile data in this regard.
Recent Stories
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs ..
Dubai’s National Industries Park secures over AED 1 billion in new projects in ..
UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opens in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in 8th Congress of Leaders of World, Traditional Religions in A ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top five, leads Arab World in Shipping Centre Develo ..
Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo ..
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sutlej Flood: Gauge level declines by two feet beneath Empress Bridge2 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, drug peddler held2 minutes ago
-
One die, 23 injured in Chiniot road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Police recover mainpuri,raw material2 minutes ago
-
12 killed, 1,607 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
CPO orders traffic reforms at open court12 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan condoles with Malik Ahmed Khan on uncle’s demise12 minutes ago
-
Steps finalized to improve school facilities12 minutes ago
-
Soft encroachments removed to ease traffic flows12 minutes ago
-
DG NADRA assures SACM of opening center in Kot, Dargai22 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by friend for ending friendship32 minutes ago
-
Warm welcome for Korean delegation in Taxila32 minutes ago