Sutlej Flood: Gauge level declines by two feet beneath Empress Bridge

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Flood water level has been witnessed continuing to recede in Sutlej river as gauge level beneath Emperss Bridge on Sutlej river in Bahawalpur declined by two feet.

The official sources in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 have contended that Sutlej river is flowing at low level flood from moderate flood level during last 24 hours.

They said that gauge level beneath Empress bridge had surged to 13.6 feet which has now declined to 10.2 feet.

Meanwhile, the district management has initiated survey to collect data about flood-affected families to provide them with financial assistance. Revenue and other relevant departments have been assigned task to collect and compile data in this regard.